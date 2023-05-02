Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Bought by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,286,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472,930 shares during the period. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Rational Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Rational Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.21% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $33,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 312.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,299,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 481.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 373,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 308,863 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,745,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,771,000 after purchasing an additional 304,690 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 131.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 457,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,568,000 after purchasing an additional 259,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1,185.3% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 162,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 149,876 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.26.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

