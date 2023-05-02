Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for SLM (SLM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SLM (NASDAQ: SLM):

5/2/2023 – SLM was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/27/2023 – SLM was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

4/24/2023 – SLM was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/17/2023 – SLM was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00.

4/14/2023 – SLM was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/14/2023 – SLM was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2023 – SLM was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/5/2023 – SLM was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

3/16/2023 – SLM was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/16/2023 – SLM is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SLM Price Performance

SLM traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.26. 770,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,543,597. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38.

Get SLM Co alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. SLM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth $41,054,000. Impactive Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 10.1% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 22,593,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $316,082,000 after buying an additional 2,080,790 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SLM in the third quarter valued at $28,490,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in SLM by 53.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in SLM in the third quarter valued at $16,637,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.