Investment House LLC Acquires 277 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Investment House LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises about 1.9% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $19,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.79.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $2.75 on Tuesday, reaching $107.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,575. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.83. The company has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.78 and a 1 year high of $139.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 76.14%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

