Investment House LLC Cuts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Investment House LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,414 shares of company stock valued at $28,857,495. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded down $26.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $636.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,016. The stock has a market cap of $95.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $666.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $693.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $756.45.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

