Investment House LLC Purchases 2,410 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Investment House LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMI. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cummins by 254.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 65.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 16.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Cummins by 43.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

Cummins stock traded down $4.53 on Tuesday, reaching $230.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $261.91. The company has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.16.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,073,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,156.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

