Investment House LLC Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Investment House LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.6% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $16,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 4,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $178.66. 927,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182,318. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.58.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

