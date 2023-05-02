Investment House LLC Reduces Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Investment House LLC trimmed its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,380 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.48. 1,138,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,854,137. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.37 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $207.83.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.32.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,045,043.10. Following the transaction, the president now owns 217,083 shares in the company, valued at $28,622,393.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,045,043.10. Following the transaction, the president now owns 217,083 shares in the company, valued at $28,622,393.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

