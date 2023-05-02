Investment House LLC Reduces Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Investment House LLC lowered its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC owned 0.07% of Trimble worth $8,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Trimble by 30.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,744,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,950,000 after purchasing an additional 639,323 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Trimble by 13,579.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,572,000 after purchasing an additional 461,977 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Trimble by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,922,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,880,000 after purchasing an additional 427,840 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in Trimble by 91.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 842,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,773,000 after purchasing an additional 402,852 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Trimble by 492.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,772,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRMB traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.56. 415,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,737. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.43 and a 1 year high of $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.29 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 12.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

