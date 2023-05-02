Investment House LLC Sells 12,489 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Investment House LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,224 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 12,489 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,285,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $222,578,000 after purchasing an additional 279,825 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $663,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,044,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FedEx Stock Down 1.6 %

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Melius initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.41.

Shares of FDX traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $226.98. The company had a trading volume of 279,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,714. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

