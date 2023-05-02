Investment House LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Investment House LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,889 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 37,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:DHI traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.77. 739,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,771. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.77.

Insider Activity

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,122 shares of company stock worth $202,544 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.