Investment House LLC Sells 175 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Investment House LLC trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.2% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.56.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 191,897 shares of company stock valued at $29,455,233 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded down $2.20 on Tuesday, reaching $151.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,304,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,022,390. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $267.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.81 and its 200 day moving average is $155.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 147.43%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.