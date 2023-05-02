Investment House LLC Sells 995 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Investment House LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.79.

NVIDIA stock traded down $6.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $282.49. The company had a trading volume of 18,947,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,346,051. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $290.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.87 and its 200-day moving average is $197.98. The company has a market capitalization of $697.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

