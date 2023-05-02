Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.69. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 45.75% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. The firm had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

IONS stock opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.92. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $48.82. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.00.

In related news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $74,033.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,873.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $84,386.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,382.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $74,033.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,873.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,217 shares of company stock worth $1,185,998. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IONS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

