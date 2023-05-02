IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Short Interest Up 9.9% in April

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,350,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the March 31st total of 20,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 16.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIC Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in IonQ in the third quarter valued at about $21,448,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IonQ by 485.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after buying an additional 1,821,999 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of IonQ by 8,179.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,282,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after buying an additional 1,298,402 shares during the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,752,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IonQ by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,635,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,433 shares during the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IONQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IonQ in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

NYSE:IONQ traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,744,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,205. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 1.92. IonQ has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $8.61.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

