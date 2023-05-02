IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $347.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.60 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. IPG Photonics updated its Q2 guidance to $1.05-1.35 EPS.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,606. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $134.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 59.86, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $941,572.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,353,349 shares in the company, valued at $839,237,721.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,250 shares of company stock worth $4,866,675. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at $399,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark upped their price target on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.80.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

