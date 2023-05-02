IRadimed (IRMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect IRadimed to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. IRadimed had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $14.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 million. On average, analysts expect IRadimed to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IRadimed Trading Up 0.3 %

IRMD stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.09. 10,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,678. IRadimed has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $42.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day moving average is $33.86. The firm has a market cap of $529.91 million, a P/E ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 1.05.

IRadimed Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from IRadimed’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IRMD shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on IRadimed from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $211,243.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,466 shares in the company, valued at $22,629,190.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $355,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,759,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $211,243.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,466 shares in the company, valued at $22,629,190.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,247 shares of company stock worth $4,035,287. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of IRadimed by 1,153.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in IRadimed by 39.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of IRadimed by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRadimed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Featured Articles

