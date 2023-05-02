iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.4% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Members Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 835,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,145,000 after buying an additional 7,985 shares during the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,113,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,083,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,072,000 after buying an additional 77,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 65,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,883,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded down $6.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,084. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $272.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.38. The stock has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

