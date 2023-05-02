iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Raised by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,012,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,809 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Members Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Members Trust Co owned about 0.29% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $190,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.38. 1,386,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,055,456. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.97.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.