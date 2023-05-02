iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) is Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 3.1% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS FLOT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,653,873 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average is $50.35.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.