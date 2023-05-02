iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Holdings Raised by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,971,000. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 818,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,101,000 after buying an additional 471,127 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 771.1% during the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 774,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after buying an additional 685,930 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 709,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,393,000 after buying an additional 42,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 498,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,629,000 after purchasing an additional 347,330 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBDR stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.72. 657,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,823. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.45. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $24.37.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

