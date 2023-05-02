iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 74,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,256,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5,006.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.28. 2,078,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,485,854. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.35 and a twelve month high of $92.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

