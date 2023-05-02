iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. City State Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average of $38.66. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $43.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.