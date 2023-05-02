iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,429. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.99. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

