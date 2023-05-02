iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) is Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 2.4% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,571,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,257 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 789,244 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,630,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,030.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 413,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,338,000 after acquiring an additional 376,915 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,313,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,326,000 after acquiring an additional 266,599 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.46. The stock had a trading volume of 392,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,184. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.47. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.24 and a twelve month high of $160.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

