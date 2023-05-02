iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 9.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.21. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.73 and a twelve month high of $110.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.391 per share. This represents a $4.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

