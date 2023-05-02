iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) is Addison Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Addison Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF accounts for 4.8% of Addison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Addison Advisors LLC owned 0.66% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $7,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 93.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 119.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LRGF traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.03. The company had a trading volume of 34,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,785. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $35.46 and a 1 year high of $43.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

