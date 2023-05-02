ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) is Paradice Investment Management LLC’s Largest Position

Paradice Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,019,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 83,287 shares during the quarter. ITT makes up about 6.4% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.23% of ITT worth $82,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ITT in the first quarter worth about $35,055,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 58.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,741,000 after purchasing an additional 336,860 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 101.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 495,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,403,000 after purchasing an additional 249,528 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 35.5% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 689,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,856,000 after purchasing an additional 180,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new position in ITT in the third quarter worth about $10,020,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $191,622.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,229.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITT Price Performance

ITT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

NYSE:ITT traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,360. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $95.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.22 and its 200-day moving average is $83.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. ITT had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

