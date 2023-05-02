J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,991 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,325.1% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,218,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108,697 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,755,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,874,000 after buying an additional 110,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after buying an additional 93,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,394,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after purchasing an additional 76,798 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:NOBL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.28. 461,399 shares of the stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.65.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

