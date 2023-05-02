J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the third quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $756.45.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $19.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $643.00. 96,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,646. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The stock has a market cap of $96.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $666.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $693.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,158,829.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,414 shares of company stock worth $28,857,495. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

