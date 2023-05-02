J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $2.96 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.72. 495,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,896,196. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $113.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 337.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

