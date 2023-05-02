J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $3.85 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.1% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 487.2% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,536.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,859 shares of company stock worth $10,641,511 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,588,967. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $158.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.13.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

