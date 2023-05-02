J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $873,000 Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AJG. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

AJG traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.56. The stock had a trading volume of 83,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,199. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.22. The firm has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $148.24 and a one year high of $212.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total value of $3,565,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,051,762.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,565,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,051,762.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,179.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.