J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $976,000 Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC decreased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 74,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 18,159 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

AMETEK Stock Up 2.0 %

AME stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.15. The stock had a trading volume of 276,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,069. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.82. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $786,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,156,676.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,294 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Further Reading

