J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $81.78. 441,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,603,226. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.92. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.31.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

