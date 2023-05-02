J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Travelers Companies comprises 1.3% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $42,750,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 625,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,863,000 after purchasing an additional 267,460 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 129.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 443,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,927,000 after purchasing an additional 249,765 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,535,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,472,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.73.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $180.33. The stock had a trading volume of 106,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,948. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.63.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.10%.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total value of $3,706,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,618.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,051 shares of company stock valued at $42,423,406 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Recommended Stories

