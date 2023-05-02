J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,968,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.19. 1,720,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,915,671. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.24 and its 200-day moving average is $98.08. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $105.75.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
