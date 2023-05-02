Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the March 31st total of 2,250,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Jackson Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jackson Financial news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 9,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $367,424.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 9,877 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $367,424.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $493,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,746.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,648 shares of company stock valued at $907,829 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Stock Down 3.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Jackson Financial by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 1,087.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JXN traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.31. 981,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,579. Jackson Financial has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.10.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial will post 16.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is presently 3.91%.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

