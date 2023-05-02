Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.79. 5,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 18,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

Jaguar Mining Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06. The company has a market cap of $130.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.70.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining, Inc engages in the production, development, and exploration of gold in the Iron Quadrangle. Its operations include Turmalina Gold Mine, Caeté Complex, Paciência Gold Mine, reserves and resources, technical reports, and Jaguar Mining Dams. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

