Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the March 31st total of 1,870,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of JEF traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.62. 1,425,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,968. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JEF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,163,000 after purchasing an additional 233,844 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after buying an additional 2,207,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,997,000 after purchasing an additional 52,336 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,337,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,708,000 after buying an additional 146,306 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,113,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,012,000 after purchasing an additional 325,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Sunday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

