Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Bought by Ervin Investment Management LLC

Ervin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group makes up about 2.9% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,163,000 after purchasing an additional 233,844 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JEF. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE JEF traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.14. 105,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,259. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

