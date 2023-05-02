J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $337.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.18 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Down 3.1 %

JJSF opened at $150.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.72 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.54. J&J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $117.45 and a 12 month high of $165.90.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of J&J Snack Foods

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut J&J Snack Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

