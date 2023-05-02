J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $337.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.18 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.
Shares of J&J Snack Foods stock opened at $154.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 69.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.54. J&J Snack Foods has a one year low of $117.45 and a one year high of $165.90.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.13%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 4.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 15.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 0.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.
