J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $337.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.18 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

Shares of J&J Snack Foods stock opened at $154.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 69.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.54. J&J Snack Foods has a one year low of $117.45 and a one year high of $165.90.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods

Several analysts recently weighed in on JJSF shares. StockNews.com upgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 4.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 15.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 0.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.