JMP Securities Raises Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target to $326.00

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $298.00 to $326.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $282.50.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of CHDN opened at $298.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.86. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $299.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Churchill Downs’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, May 22nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 25th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 19th.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $559.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.57 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Churchill Downs

In other Churchill Downs news, COO William E. Mudd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total value of $4,929,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 306,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,417,499.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Downs

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

