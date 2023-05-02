Joby Aviation (JOBY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Joby Aviation to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:JOBY opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.59. Joby Aviation has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08.

In related news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 42,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $210,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,851 shares in the company, valued at $164,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 26,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $109,316.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,975.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Gregory Bowles sold 42,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $210,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,260 shares of company stock worth $559,960. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

