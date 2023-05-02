Joby Aviation (JOBY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Joby Aviation to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Joby Aviation Stock Performance
NYSE:JOBY opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.59. Joby Aviation has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.
Joby Aviation Company Profile
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.
