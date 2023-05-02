John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Stake Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,361,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,273 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 2.27% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $63,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 27,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.73. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.96.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.