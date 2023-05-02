John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PDT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.45. The stock had a trading volume of 82,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,768. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $16.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.12.

Get John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDT. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.