Journey Advisory Group LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Journey Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $247.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.19. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $259.04. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

