Journey Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in J. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE J opened at $116.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.78 and a 1-year high of $142.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.46.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,759,858.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $812,852.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 621,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,171. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on J shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.80.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

