Journey Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 88.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,625 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 43,624.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,970,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $503,666,000 after buying an additional 44,867,359 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,148,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,864,000 after buying an additional 4,751,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,722,666,000 after buying an additional 4,518,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $151,652,000 after buying an additional 3,404,530 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on F shares. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.22.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

