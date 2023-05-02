Journey Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 125.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 25.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 16.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 4.0% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $101.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.18 and its 200 day moving average is $84.82. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $102.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $110.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on General Electric from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Stories

